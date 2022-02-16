Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:09 pm
Britney Spears’ previous penthouse is up for sale for THIS OUTSTANDING sum

Britney Spears

A luxurious New York City apartment once held by Britney Spears at the height of her stardom is up for sale for a stunning $7 million!

According to People magazine, the four-bedroom Manhattan apartment, suitably dubbed the ‘Celebrity Penthouse in the Sky,’ has been marketed for $6,995,000 by Ian Slater of Compass.

Spears apparently had the penthouse for four years in the early aughts, connecting two flats to give herself a spacious 3,787-square-foot room to work with.

According to a press release obtained by People, the property was formerly held by music legend Cher in the 1980s before being sold to Russell Simmons. Keith Richards later had the penthouse before it was sold to Spears.

The condo has elevator access to each of its four levels, an open floor layout with 12-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, a 400-square-foot terrace with views of the NYC skyline, abundant closet space, a game room, and other luxury features.

Spears sold another of her properties earlier this year, in February 2021.

 

