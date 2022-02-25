BTS bags the most successful global recording artist award of the year 2021 by the International Federation Of The Phonographic Industry.

The K-pop group received the Global Recording Artist Of The Year Award, which is based on “an artist’s or group’s international success across digital and physical music forms over the year, from streaming to vinyl, and encompasses their complete body of work,” in case you were wondering.

Each year, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) calculates a top ten list of the most successful recording artists, with the winner receiving the Global Recording Artist Of The Year Award. BTS topped the chart again in 2020, making them the first act to win the IFPI award for two years in a row.

IFPI CEO Frances Moore stated: “BTS’s phenomenal success over the last year is a testament to their creativity, hard work and ongoing commitment to continuing to find ways to bring their music to the world. By performing in three different languages, they demonstrate their extraordinarily unique global appeal and their dynamic and passionate fanbase has helped to make them the first artists in history to top the Global Artist Chart in two consecutive years”.

“We would like to wish RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook and all who work on their team huge congratulations on winning the Global Recording Artist of the Year Award and on another year of brilliant success”, Moore adds.

Here’s the chart of the top 10 winners