BTS breaks two records as ‘Dynamite’ surpasses 1.4 billion views on YouTube

BTS is making waves with its recent accomplishments, as the K-pop group’s much-loved 2020 music video of Dynamite has surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

The breathtaking music video recently became the fastest video by any South Korean pop group to surpass the million mark. The video has surpassed BLACKPINK’s DDU DU DDU DU, which reached the top spot in two years and five months.

Furthermore, the septet is now the only Korean artist with three different music videos on the platform that have surpassed the 1.4 billion mark. Previously, BTS’s Boy With Luv and DNA received this many views.

When the group’s all-English track was released, it received a record-breaking three million views. It also set a new Guinness World Record for reaching 10 million views in the first 20 minutes of its release.

It also became the most watched YouTube video within 24 hours of its release, with 101.1 million views in a single day.