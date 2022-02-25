Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:48 pm
BTS has a '50-50′ chance of winning the Grammy this year. Indian Jury Member

BTS

BTS have a ’50-50′ chance of winning this year’s Grammys, according to an Indian jury member at the Recording Academy, who spoke exclusively to The Hindustan Times.

In an interview with the journal regarding his induction into the Recording Academy and the opportunity to vote for the winners as a jury member, singer-producer Somesh Mathur revealed which artists had a stronger chance of winning a Grammy this year.

When asked if BTS has a chance of winning, he said, “It’s a 50-50 probability.” “I wouldn’t be very optimistic.”

“If you ask me the pulse of the whole voting fraternity it’s not that good. However, I would like them to win because they are the only Asians to have made it so big in the US and everywhere else. And that is a matter of great pride for Asians. I would love BTS to win a Grammy,” added.

Mathur also revealed which artists have a higher chance at winning the big awards, sharing, “Album of the Year might go to Ye (Kanye West) and Song of the Year may go to Billie Eilish.”

Download BOL News App for latest news

