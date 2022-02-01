BTS Kim Tae-hyung aka V joins the league of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner

All the seven members Jimin, V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook are up-to-date in handling the social media and by giving the ARMY a visual treat with cool pictures and videos.

Kim Tae-hyung aka V has joined the league of Kylie Jenner and Cristiano Ronaldo.

V has now gained an enormous feat on Instagram with his latest video.

His video has crossed 15 million likes mark and he has become the third celebrity to achieve this on the platform.

Kim has 33 Million followers on Instagram since his debut, he achieved several milestones like he became the ‘The Most Followed Korean Male Act,’ and ‘The Most Followed Male Kpop Idol’.

He is also the ‘The Most Followed Male Korean Actor.’ Reportedly, he is also the only artist to have two posts with more than 13 million likes.

