Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 12:48 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

BTS: Kim Taehyung returns with boyfriend material pics

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 12:48 am
BTS

BTS has a ’50-50′ chance of winning the Grammy this year. Indian Jury Member

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Social Butterfly BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is back with his latest photo dump which reminded fans of his social skills.

The Winter Bear singer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from his latest getaways and showed his bonding with director Ray Yi.

He uploaded boyfriend material photos of himself enjoying a drink while his arm is entirely exposed, sitting in front of artwork with red lipsticks and a mirror selca in which Taehyung was seen seated on the floor of the HYBE practice area and surrounded by a few bass instruments, including a saxophone.

The series ended with a picture of a drink in his hand with a caption, “please enjoy your drink :)” handwritten on the lid.

The fans instantly reacted to his pictures with love and admiration for the BTS member.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are you prepared for another legal squabble?

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may launch a new...
3 hours ago
Prince Harry's diet preferences 'indicate Meghan influence'

From Kate Middleton's'relatable' hearty foods to Prince Harry's enjoyment of a 'nostalgic'...
3 hours ago
Jannat Mirza’s unique style leaves fans in awe, see photos

Jannat Mirza, a well-known Pakistani TikTok star, has recently reached 16 million...
4 hours ago
William and Kate are preparing for a relocation and looking for a suitable prep school for Prince George

According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking at establishing...
4 hours ago
Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have convinced the pair that they are deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize

Fans of Harry and Meghan believe the royal pair should be nominated...
4 hours ago
During a solo journey to Denmark, Kate Middleton embraces her true love

Kate Middleton captivated hearts with her lovely gestures while visiting a forest...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

32 mins ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 27 & 28 February 2022

Free Fire Redeem Code for February 27th and 28th, 2022 |FF Reward...
49 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 27th February #253 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 253 that was released today, February 27,...
Kate Middleton
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton and  Prince William Issue Statement on Russian Invasion: ‘We Stand With All of Ukraine’s People’

Against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of many Ukrainian cities, Prince William...
Eiffel Tower
1 hour ago
PHOTOS: The Eiffel Tower in Paris is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian national flag

In the aftermath of Russia's strike, the Eiffel Tower in Paris was...
Adsence Ad 300X600