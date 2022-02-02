BTS RM’s brutal reply to Jungkook

BTS, a K-pop boy band, had a year full of accomplishments in 2021. BTS had a fantastic year, with Butter and My Universe being the most popular singles.

They also received a number of awards. BTS won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo/Group, and Favorite Pop Song at the American Music Awards. Their acceptance speech had gone viral as well.

ARMY couldn’t stop giggling at Jungkook’s ‘focus-on’ statement.

Before he could finish his sentence, Jin grabbed him and took him away. Now, a video from Jungkook’s dressing area has surfaced on the internet, providing another opportunity to laugh heartily.

RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jimin are seen in the video prepping for their AMAs performance.

They’re also observed practising their speaking. They can all be heard discussing how scared they become when they have to deliver a speech on stage. Then there’s the speech itself.

After the speech, Jungkook was cited in the dressing room as stating “Fans are going to tease me a ton. ARMY is going to make fun again, what do I do? I wanted to look cool. Getting dragged off at the end.”

So he then decided to complete his speech backstage. However, RM came with a savage reply. He stated, “Just accept it and go home.” Lol.

However, BTS members performed on their famous songs My Universe and Butter at the award function. They were totally a hit!