BTS singer Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis, tests positive for COVID-19

Jimin, a member of the K-pop group BTS, has tested positive for coronavirus and had surgery for acute appendicitis, according to his management firm Big Hit Music.

Jimin, whose full name is Park Ji-min, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after experiencing acute abdominal pain and a little sore throat, according to a statement released by Big Hit Music.

According to the statement, he tested positive for the coronavirus and had appendix surgery on Monday.

“The surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure,” Big Hit Music said, adding that he was making a “speedy recovery” from his COVID-19 infection.

According to the statement, the artist was scheduled to get several days of in-patient COVID-19 treatment as well as post – operative care.

Jimin, 26, is the fourth of the group’s seven members to be infected with the coronavirus.

In December, rapper RM, vocalist Jin, and rapper Suga tested positive after returning from a series of live gigs in the United States.

BTS’s concerts in the United States were their first since a tour across Asia, Europe, and North America in 2019.

BTS has been at the forefront of the global K-Pop craze since their debut in 2013, with catchy, energetic music and choreography, as well as lyrics and social projects targeted at uplifting young people.