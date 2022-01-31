Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 01:04 am

BTS singer Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis, tests positive for COVID-19

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 01:04 am

Jimin, a member of the K-pop group BTS, has tested positive for coronavirus and had surgery for acute appendicitis, according to his management firm Big Hit Music.

Jimin, whose full name is Park Ji-min, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after experiencing acute abdominal pain and a little sore throat, according to a statement released by Big Hit Music.
According to the statement, he tested positive for the coronavirus and had appendix surgery on Monday.

“The surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure,” Big Hit Music said, adding that he was making a “speedy recovery” from his COVID-19 infection.

According to the statement, the artist was scheduled to get several days of in-patient COVID-19 treatment as well as post – operative care.

Jimin, 26, is the fourth of the group’s seven members to be infected with the coronavirus.
In December, rapper RM, vocalist Jin, and rapper Suga tested positive after returning from a series of live gigs in the United States.

BTS’s concerts in the United States were their first since a tour across Asia, Europe, and North America in 2019.
BTS has been at the forefront of the global K-Pop craze since their debut in 2013, with catchy, energetic music and choreography, as well as lyrics and social projects targeted at uplifting young people.

 

Read More

56 mins ago
Yehali Tashiya shares memorable BTS from the shoot of Sinf-E-Aahan

Yehali Tashiya is a Sri Lankan actress and model who is currently...
1 hour ago
Iqra Aziz shows off her sparkling side in sun-kissed photos

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz is currently enjoying motherhood with her newborn son,...
2 hours ago
Hania Aamir makes fans drool with her monochromatic video

Hania Aamir, the dimple queen of Pakistani showbiz, has once again wowed...
2 hours ago
Karan, Tejasswi Prakash gives Romeo, Juliet vibes as he visits her at home

On Monday, actor Karan Kundrra paid a visit to his girlfriend, actress,...
3 hours ago
BTS Jungkook favored SLEEPING over dating

Dating may be thrilling for many young people, but Jngkook is not...
3 hours ago
Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky

The "Diamonds" singer and superstar Rihanna is pregnant, expecting her first baby...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

9 mins ago
Disney Plus jumps into K-drama with Snowdrop starring Blackpink’s Jisoo

Disney said Monday that the famous Korean drama Snowdrop, starring Jung Hae-In...
S.Africa welcomes hosting asteroid alert systems
16 mins ago
S.Africa welcomes hosting asteroid alert systems

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Minister of Higher Education, Science...
Israel to strengthen ties with Palestinian Authority despite no peace deal: minister
23 mins ago
Israel to strengthen ties with Palestinian Authority despite no peace deal: minister

JERUSALEM, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on...
IU VS MS
25 mins ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans | IU VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in the eighth match of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600