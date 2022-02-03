BTS star Jimin is ‘recovering well’ after appendicitis surgery
BTS member Jimin, who recently had appendicitis surgery and contracted the novel Coronavirus, has updated fans that he is recuperating gradually.
Taking to the fan community forum, Jimin wrote to the ARMY, “You were worried about it right? I’m recovering well.”
“I’m worried and I’m afraid. Though, I think I will be able to leave the hospital soon! I’m recovering well. I also ate all three meals of rice (smiling emoji). Please wait a minute. I will recover my skills and go,” he added.
On January 31, Big Hit Music announced on Weverse that the Filter song-maker suffered sudden abdominal pain and mild sore throat.
“Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,” the agency announced.
However, the BTS ARMY and fans just couldn’t hold back from showering heartiest wishes and love for the K-pop star.
Download BOL News App for latest news