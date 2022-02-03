BTS star Jimin is ‘recovering well’ after appendicitis surgery

BTS member Jimin, who recently had appendicitis surgery and contracted the novel Coronavirus, has updated fans that he is recuperating gradually.

Taking to the fan community forum, Jimin wrote to the ARMY, “You were worried about it right? I’m recovering well.”

“I’m worried and I’m afraid. Though, I think I will be able to leave the hospital soon! I’m recovering well. I also ate all three meals of rice (smiling emoji). Please wait a minute. I will recover my skills and go,” he added.