BTS wins Gold TikTok Creator Award for ‘Big Hit Music’

BTS’ immense popularity continues to bring the group achievements, as it has now become a renowned TikTok creator after obtaining a gold and silver ‘Creator Award’ for surpassing 10 million followers.

On February 21, Big Hit Music revealed that the septet and another K-pop group, TXT (Tomorrow X Together), had received the prizes.

The Butter hitmakers have more followers on the platform than any other Korean musician, while their fellow group ranks second.

BTS currently has over 46.5 million followers, whereas TXT has over 15.6 million followers.

On the professional front, the world-renowned group will soon take to the stage for its Permission To Dance on Stage – Seoul concerts.

The performances have been scheduled for March 10, 12, and 13. TXT, on the other hand, is preparing for its fan live events on the 5th and 6th of the same month.