Buckingham Palace provides an update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status to the public
Buckingham Palace provides an update to worried residents regarding Queen Elizabeth’s ongoing covid-19 health issues.
A Palace spokeswoman confirmed the news to fans, saying, “Her Majesty did talk to the Prime Minister this evening,” according to Express UK.
Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson provides a ray of optimism to admirers, as it will be the first-ever engagement that will shine photographic light on the monarch’s health, and many are eagerly looking forward to it.
