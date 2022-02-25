‘Bullet Train’: Brad Pitt promises an aggressive look in the first trailer; the trailer will be released in March

In the much-anticipated first teaser of his next film, the Bullet Train, Hollywood icon Brad Pitt narrates a ‘really remarkable experience’ of a train voyage.

The makers have finally unveiled the first look of the year’s most anticipated films at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and fans are ecstatic.

In the teaser for David Leitch’s film, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor can be heard narrating a train commercial and inviting viewers to embark for an extraordinary journey on March 2.

The trailer of the upcoming film is expected to release on March 2.