‘Bullet Train’: Brad Pitt promises an aggressive look in the first trailer; the trailer will be released in March
In the much-anticipated first teaser of his next film, the Bullet Train, Hollywood icon Brad Pitt narrates a ‘really remarkable experience’ of a train voyage.
The makers have finally unveiled the first look of the year’s most anticipated films at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and fans are ecstatic.
In the teaser for David Leitch’s film, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor can be heard narrating a train commercial and inviting viewers to embark for an extraordinary journey on March 2.
The trailer of the upcoming film is expected to release on March 2.
The preview shows the Fight Club actor explaining details about the train travel, such as how it was “tranquil, pleasant, and speedy.” The video clip concludes with the actor’s bruised face, sporting a strained expression while seated on the train.
According to sources, Bullet Train is inspired on the well-known Japanese novel Maria Beetle and will include aspects of action, adventure, and survival.
Bullet Train also stars Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Sandra Bullock, in addition to Pitt. The film is set to be released on July 15th.
