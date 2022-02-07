Camilla as Queen: Elizabeth II uses Platinum Jubilee message to raise Charles’ second wife

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has used her Platinum Jubilee to reimagine the monarchy’s future, advocating for the Duchess of Cornwall to be renamed Queen Camilla when Charles becomes King.

Despite possessing the right to the title of Queen, when Charles married Camilla in 2005, the pair stated that she would be known as “Princess Consort.” It was interpreted as an awareness of the sensitivity surrounding a title slated for Diana, Charles’ first wife.

Camilla does not use the title of Princess of Wales for the same reason.

Before making such a momentous pronouncement concerning titles, the Queen would be expected to consult her immediate heirs, Charles and William, implying that they both approved and thought the British monarchy was in good hands.

In an astonishing speech delivered on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the 95-year-old queen spelled out her perspective for the institution’s transformation.

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me,” the Queen said.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

On the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen did give a special event for certain Sandringham community members earlier Saturday.

She invited retirees and officials from various local charity to the Sandringham House ballroom to cut cake in honour of her remarkable achievement.

According to the British news agency PA Media, the Queen looked to be in good spirits during the engagement.

She walked about the room with a wooden walking stick and her signature black purse, joking and laughing with people.

It was the largest gathering the king has attended since hosting a reception at Windsor Castle to commemorate the Global Investment Summit in October.