12th Feb, 2022. 02:21 am
Camilla has been ‘paralysed’ by heartbreaking terror in the run-up to her wedding to Charles

12th Feb, 2022. 02:21 am
Camilla ‘paralysed’ by heartbreaking fear in lead up to wedding to Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall, like many brides, was nervous in the run-up to her wedding.

But it wasn’t the guest list or the table arrangements that kept Camilla awake at night; it was how the rest of the world would react to the upcoming vows.

Camilla was worried on the big day because she and Prince Charles had both been married before, and his late wife, Princess Diana, had been the nation’s sweetheart.

Charles and Camilla were on-again, off-again lovers for many years before marrying in civil service at the Windsor Guildhall in 2005.

Jenny Bond, a royal specialist, remarked in the Channel 5 documentary Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting: “I think Charles has a chance.”

Camilla, on the other hand, was said to be “terrified” that no one would be waiting outside after the couple stepped out as husband and wife.

“She was nearly paralysed with terror after being universally vilified as an adulteress,” biographer Penny Junor explains.

Carole Malone, a current affairs analyst, remarked, “She was worried no one would attend, she was terrified she’d be booed.”

The Queen did not attend the civil wedding because she “disapproved of the arrangements, not of the marriage,” according to her biographer Robert Hardman, as reported by the Express.

She was, however, at the church blessing at St George’s Chapel shortly after.

Camilla technically became the Princess of Wales when she married Charles, but she chose not to use the title out of respect for Diana.

Instead, she adopted the additional title bestowed upon her by the Queen on her wedding day: Duchess of Cornwall.

