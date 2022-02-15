Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 08:58 pm
Camilla is ‘concerned’ about Meghan Markle’s intentions

Camilla

According to a royal biographer, Meghan Markle, who is currently residing in the United States after leaving royal duties with her husband Prince Harry, never got along with Camilla.

Camilla was long’suspicious’ of Prince Harry’s wife’s intentions, according to a royal historian working on Meghan’s book.

‘[Camilla] found it difficult to imagine that Meghan would give up her profession and freedom to serve silently as a team player committed to the queen,’ The Sun’s Tom Bower reported.

According to royal biographer Tom Bower, the Duchess of Sussex was dubbed “that minx” by the Duchess of Cornwall, who thought she was a “self-seeking troublemaker.”

After Meghan and Harry delivered a series of heated interviews last year, Camilla acted as a “comfort” to her husband, Prince Charles. The future Queen, according to the expert, has been ‘tight lipped’ about her hatred for the former Suits star.

‘During those always endless, agonising, and fruitless conversations, Camilla is the type who would refer to Meghan as ‘that minx’ — the self-seeking troublemaker whose antics will always end in tears,’ he continued.

The royal author stated that Prince Harry and Meghan’s quiet in the aftermath of the Queen’s announcement about Camilla was ‘Meghan’s way of declaring war.’

 

