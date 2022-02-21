Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 09:05 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Camilla is expected to have serious ‘difficulties’ at Prince Charles’ coronation

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 09:05 pm
Camilla

Camilla is expected to have serious ‘difficulties’ at Prince Charles’ coronation

The Queen backed the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, earlier this month when she stated she hopes her daughter-in-law will be acknowledged as Queen Consort when Charles succeeds her as Sovereign. The unexpected news occurred during the Queen’s Accession Day speech, which honoured the 70th anniversary of her father King George VI’s accession to the throne.

Camilla’s centrality to the Royal Family as one of its core senior members is underscored by Her Majesty’s message in her Platinum Jubilee year.

It also ends years of debate over Camilla’s future title since her marriage to the Prince of Wales 17 years ago.

Clarence House stated after the pair married that the Duchess would be known as Princess Consort when Charles became King.

The royal household was previously wary of Camilla becoming Queen because of popular opinion when she and Charles married in 2005.

Both she and Charles had divorced from prior marriages, and the heir’s first wife, Princess Diana, died in 1997.

Camilla was also reviled for her role in the disintegration of Charles and Diana’s marriage as a result of her and Charles’ affair.

Although Camilla’s future title is now clearer, doubts surrounding Charles’ coronation ceremony remain.

According to Professor Vernon Bogdanor of King’s College London, Camilla may have difficulties at the coronation.

Camilla would not necessarily be crowned alongside Charles, according to the constitutional expert.

“One complication, I believe, is that at the coronation, the wife of the King is crowned with the King,” he stated last year. That is not a statutory requirement.

“There was a time, not so long ago, when George IV, in order to split from his wife, Queen Caroline, barred the door of Westminster Abbey so she couldn’t come in.”

“It is not essential, but it is customary.” If Camilla is not crowned Queen alongside the King, it may appear to some that she is not quite ready for the first class.

“As a result, I believe this is a problem.” I believe the Church’s divorce standards are much more permissive now, and she would be proclaimed Queen [together with Charles].

“In my opinion, she should be, but it truly relies on public opinion.”

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Ali Noor denies all allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him

Pakistani singer Ali Noor said on Monday that he denies "all allegations...
2 hours ago
Throwback when Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster

Kaho Na Pyaar Hain, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, was a movie office smash....
2 hours ago
Sweden's Princess Madeleine returns to Instagram to mark a special occasion

On Sunday, Princess Madeleine of Sweden made her first Instagram post of...
2 hours ago
From Guru to Devdas, 4 milestones in Aishwarya Rai’s career

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is without a doubt one of Hindi cinema’s most well-known...
2 hours ago
Who is looking after the Queen Elizabeth while she is quarantined at Windsor Castle with COVID-19?

The Queen is presently being isolated at Windsor Castle after testing positive...
2 hours ago
Gehraiyaan’s director reveals he received abusive emails

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres after...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

New freight train connection runs between Germany and China
28 mins ago
New freight train connection runs between Germany and China

BERLIN, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- A new freight train connection of around...
29 mins ago
Meesha’s plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance dismissed  

Dismissing applications of singer Meesha Shafi and another seeking permanent exemption from...
Samsung Galaxy A52
34 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999. Official dealers and...
Ben Dunk
52 mins ago
PAK vs AUS: ‘challenge for Pakistan is they actually haven’t played much international cricket at home,’ says Ben Dunk

PAK vs AUS: Ben Dunk, a hard-hitting batsman, believes that playing away...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600