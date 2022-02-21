Camilla is expected to have serious ‘difficulties’ at Prince Charles’ coronation

The Queen backed the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, earlier this month when she stated she hopes her daughter-in-law will be acknowledged as Queen Consort when Charles succeeds her as Sovereign. The unexpected news occurred during the Queen’s Accession Day speech, which honoured the 70th anniversary of her father King George VI’s accession to the throne.

Camilla’s centrality to the Royal Family as one of its core senior members is underscored by Her Majesty’s message in her Platinum Jubilee year.

It also ends years of debate over Camilla’s future title since her marriage to the Prince of Wales 17 years ago.

Clarence House stated after the pair married that the Duchess would be known as Princess Consort when Charles became King.

The royal household was previously wary of Camilla becoming Queen because of popular opinion when she and Charles married in 2005.

Both she and Charles had divorced from prior marriages, and the heir’s first wife, Princess Diana, died in 1997.

Camilla was also reviled for her role in the disintegration of Charles and Diana’s marriage as a result of her and Charles’ affair.

Although Camilla’s future title is now clearer, doubts surrounding Charles’ coronation ceremony remain.

According to Professor Vernon Bogdanor of King’s College London, Camilla may have difficulties at the coronation.

Camilla would not necessarily be crowned alongside Charles, according to the constitutional expert.

“One complication, I believe, is that at the coronation, the wife of the King is crowned with the King,” he stated last year. That is not a statutory requirement.

“There was a time, not so long ago, when George IV, in order to split from his wife, Queen Caroline, barred the door of Westminster Abbey so she couldn’t come in.”

“It is not essential, but it is customary.” If Camilla is not crowned Queen alongside the King, it may appear to some that she is not quite ready for the first class.

“As a result, I believe this is a problem.” I believe the Church’s divorce standards are much more permissive now, and she would be proclaimed Queen [together with Charles].

“In my opinion, she should be, but it truly relies on public opinion.”