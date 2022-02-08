Camilla makes her first public appearance since the Queen’s stunning speech endorsing her as Queen

The Duchess of Cornwall has made her first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth II announced her “sincere wish” for her to become Queen Consort.

Camilla was greeted by students waving Union flags at Bath’s Roundhill Primary School, where she toured classrooms and participated in a variety of classes.

The beaming duchess paused on her way to the school to chat and wave at the children hanging over the low blue school gates.

“Hi,” she said, waving to one of them. What is your given name? It’s good to see you.”

The duchess then joined three-year-olds in the Sunbeams early years area for a Language for Life workshop, and 10-year-olds from the Eco Team for tree planting for the Queen’s Green Canopy.

She also talked to kids making fruit smoothies, went to a reading group, and stopped by Laurel Class during math.

It was the duchess’s first royal engagement since the Queen’s stunning statement on Saturday night.

When Camilla married Prince Charles in 2005, she stated in a statement that she wished to use the title Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort when her husband became King.

Do you adore the royals? Sign up for the Mirror’s daily email to get the most up-to-date information on the Queen, Charles, Kate, Wills, Meghan, Harry, and the rest of The Firm. To sign up, go here.

It came after she was propelled into the spotlight after it was revealed she had an affair with Prince Charles during his marriage to Princess Diana.

However, in response to mounting public pressure, the Queen delivered an unexpected statement on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee on Saturday, stating that it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be Queen.

The queen stated, “I will be eternally grateful for, and humbled by, your continued allegiance and affection for me.”

“And when my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my honest intention that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own devoted duty.”