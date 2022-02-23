Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:29 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

‘Camilla or Prince Charles presented Covid to the Queen,’ said Goldberg and Hostin throughout the episode

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:29 am
'Camilla

‘Camilla or Prince Charles presented Covid to the Queen,’ said Goldberg and Hostin throughout the episode

According to a TV broadcaster, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested positive for Covid-19 just days after Prince Charles acquired the sickness, has passed the virus to the Queen.

Sunny Hostin, The View anchor, went on to allege Camilla or Charles gave the Queen Covid. The conspiracy notion compelled Whoopi Goldberg to intervene when colleague Sunny Hostin said the Duchess did not follow Covid standards when in the presence of the Queen.

“Prince Charles, I guess, was breathing all over her and gave her Covid,” Ms Hostin explained.

“Camilla now has Covid; perhaps Camilla gave it to her.”

“Perhaps she just got it in the air like everyone else,” Whoopi remarked.

Sunny went on, “Well, Camilla doesn’t follow the rules of married people’s commitments.”

Before the talk continued, Goldberg interrupted, saying, “Stop, stop, stop.”

The diagnosis comes following a string of Covid instances within the royal family and the Queen’s Windsor Castle crew, including the Prince of Wales meeting the queen the week he tested positive and the Duchess of Cornwall isolating herself after getting the virus.

“Perhaps she got it in the air like everyone else,” Whoopi speculated.

“Well, Camilla doesn’t follow the rules of married people’s commitments,” Sunny continued.

“Stop, stop, stop,” Goldberg said before the conversation began.

The diagnosis comes after a string of Covid incidents involving the royal family and the Queen’s Windsor Castle staff, including the Prince of Wales meeting the Queen the week he tested positive and the Duchess of Cornwall isolating herself after contracting the virus.

 

Read More

56 mins ago
Feroze Khan creates shelter for birds as a part of his 'Feed the Needy'

Feroze Khan is super involved in the project to create shelters for...
1 hour ago
The Queen Elizabeth II death rumour spread by Hollywood has sparked ridicule

After a gossip website with 2.8 million Instagram followers announced her death,...
1 hour ago
Sinf E Aahan viral scene taken the internet by storm, watch video

Sinf-e-Aahan is one of the most prominent motivational dramas that has piqued...
2 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers apologizes to Shailene Woodley

American professional gridiron football quarterback Aaron Rodgers apologized to fiance Shailene Woodley...
2 hours ago
Pakistani visual artist Laraib Atta nominated for Oscars and BAFTA

Laraib Atta, a visual artist and the daughter of famed musician Attaullah...
2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt opens up about her marriage rumors

In response to rumors about her approaching wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

ELDEN RING REVIEW:
10 mins ago
ELDEN RING REVIEW: THE ELDEN RING IS A GLORIOUS FANTASY. I DON’T WANT IT TO END BECAUSE IT’S EPIC

When When I was a kid, I used to daydream while reading...
Garena Free Fire Redeem
10 mins ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 24, 2022

Garena free fire redeem codes 24 February: Best ways to redeem free...
16 mins ago
Four killed in exchange of fire with CTD personnel in Zhob

Four persons were killed in exchange of fire with the personnel of...
Oil rises, stocks struggle as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount
22 mins ago
Oil rises, stocks struggle as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount

LONDON, Feb 23, 2022 (AFP) - Oil prices pushed higher while stocks struggled...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600