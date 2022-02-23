‘Camilla or Prince Charles presented Covid to the Queen,’ said Goldberg and Hostin throughout the episode

According to a TV broadcaster, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested positive for Covid-19 just days after Prince Charles acquired the sickness, has passed the virus to the Queen.

Sunny Hostin, The View anchor, went on to allege Camilla or Charles gave the Queen Covid. The conspiracy notion compelled Whoopi Goldberg to intervene when colleague Sunny Hostin said the Duchess did not follow Covid standards when in the presence of the Queen.

“Prince Charles, I guess, was breathing all over her and gave her Covid,” Ms Hostin explained.

“Camilla now has Covid; perhaps Camilla gave it to her.”

“Perhaps she just got it in the air like everyone else,” Whoopi remarked.

Sunny went on, “Well, Camilla doesn’t follow the rules of married people’s commitments.”

Before the talk continued, Goldberg interrupted, saying, “Stop, stop, stop.”

The diagnosis comes following a string of Covid instances within the royal family and the Queen’s Windsor Castle crew, including the Prince of Wales meeting the queen the week he tested positive and the Duchess of Cornwall isolating herself after getting the virus.

