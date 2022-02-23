Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 01:59 am
'Camilla or Prince Charles supplied Covid to the Queen,' Goldberg and Hostin lose their calm during the episode

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 01:59 am
Prince Charles

According to a TV broadcaster, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested positive for Covid-19 just days after Prince Charles acquired the sickness, has passed the virus to the Queen.

Sunny Hostin, The View anchor, went on to allege Camilla or Charles gave the Queen Covid. The conspiracy notion compelled Whoopi Goldberg to intervene when colleague Sunny Hostin said the Duchess did not follow Covid standards when in the presence of the Queen.

“Prince Charles, I guess, was breathing all over her and gave her Covid,” Ms Hostin explained.

“Camilla now has Covid; perhaps Camilla gave it to her.”

“Perhaps she just got it in the air like everyone else,” Whoopi remarked.

Sunny went on, “Well, Camilla doesn’t follow the rules of married people’s commitments.”

Before the talk continued, Goldberg interrupted, saying, “Stop, stop, stop.”

The diagnosis comes following a string of Covid instances within the royal family and the Queen’s Windsor Castle crew, including the Prince of Wales meeting the queen the week he tested positive and the Duchess of Cornwall isolating herself after getting the virus.

Concerns for the 95-year-old will be heightened due to her age and prior health concerns, but it appears the Queen is determined to carry out her responsibilities despite getting the virus.

 

