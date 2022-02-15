Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 02:32 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall: Who Is She? Learn More About the Future Queen Consort

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 02:32 am
Camilla Parker

Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall: Who Is She? Learn More About the Future Queen Consort

Camilla, who was just named Queen Elizabeth II’s future Queen Consort, has long been known as “the other woman” in the aftermath of Charles’ previous marriage to the late Princess Diana – but there’s a lot more to her story.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was born in London, the oldest of three children to a rich family. She spent her childhood in East Sussex before going to school in both Switzerland and France.

She later married Andrew Parker Bowles, whom she married in 1973, and she has children from her first marriage, as does her current spouse. Camilla has two children: Laura Lopes, 44, and Tom Parker Bowles, 47, both born before her divorce from Andrew in 1995.

Camilla, 75, is often seen as a divisive character because to her association with Charles while he was still married to Diana, the mother of his kids Prince William, 39, and Prince Harry, 37.

In 1994, Charles confirmed that the couple had been having an affair while both of their marriages were still going on, but he stated that his relationship with Diana had “irretrievably broken down” at that point, according to the BBC.

Nonetheless, Camilla has been widely accused by many for causing a schism between Charles and Diana, who was revered by people all over the world until sadly dying in a car accident in 1997.

Camilla was even labelled “the most loathed woman in the country” by British tabloids, according to The New York Times, despite the fact that she has become increasingly popular with the public since marrying Charles in 2005.

According to the publication, it has been “widely anticipated” that Camilla will be granted the title of Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort if Charles takes the throne. The Queen’s recent announcement, on the other hand, showed differently.

Her Majesty revealed her “sincere wish” to have Camilla take on the title of Queen Consort while marking her Platinum Jubilee, or her 70th anniversary as queen, despite royal experts’ concerns about how the people may react to the honorary title.

As previously reported by OK!, expert Jack Royston believes the upgrade might “kill” the royal family’s appeal, given that Camila never assumed Diana’s former title as Princess of Wales due to public sensitivities.

“The key here is that the public does not want it; the numbers are quite obvious,” he said. “They may be less vehement now than in the past, but 44 percent of people prefer Camilla to be Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort.”

Many people, including The Queen, have grown to like Camilla over the years, despite the fact that she was first “sceptical” of her daughter-in-law when she married Charles.

“Elizabeth II was wary about Camilla when she married Charles, and the conditions were undoubtedly difficult,” a source revealed to OK!. “However, her devotion to the Firm has more than demonstrated to her that she has what it takes.”

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Julia Fox Walks the Runway at New York Fashion Week After Divorcing Kanye West

Julia Fox debuted on the New York Fashion Week runway after her...
2 hours ago
Khloé Kardashian Describes Pete Davidson as the "Sweetest" After He Sends Her Valentine's Day Flowers

Pete Davidson gave a thoughtful gesture to Kim Kardashian's sister. The 28-year-old...
2 hours ago
Julia Fox Declares Her Desire to 'Have a Bunch of Babies and Write and Create Content'

Julia Fox isn't dwelling on her split from Kanye West; instead, she's...
2 hours ago
Prince Andrew and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, have reached an agreement in their sexual assault lawsuit

Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have struck an out-of-court settlement in her...
3 hours ago
Inside Princess Eugenie's special relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the United...
3 hours ago
Lamar Odom describes his failed marriage to Khloé Kardashian as his "greatest regret."

Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband only has regrets about their failed marriage, calling his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy A23
13 mins ago
The Samsung Galaxy A23 has passed Geekbench, just as the A23 5G renders have leaked.

Samsung is developing new and intriguing low-end devices for the A series,...
Cody Rhodes
17 mins ago
Cody Rhodes has left AEW, with a WWE return on the horizon

Cody Rhodes, one of All Elite Wrestling's founding wrestlers and a notional...
Samsung Galaxy S22+
29 mins ago
Video of the disassembly of a Samsung Galaxy S22+

A new video provided by PBKreviews demonstrates the process of disassembling the...
Realme 9 Pro
46 mins ago
The official teaser for the Realme 9 Pro and Pro+ provides the final details before the device’s introduction tomorrow.

Two Realme 9 Pro phones will be unveiled on February 16 (tomorrow),...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600