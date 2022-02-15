Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall: Who Is She? Learn More About the Future Queen Consort

Camilla, who was just named Queen Elizabeth II’s future Queen Consort, has long been known as “the other woman” in the aftermath of Charles’ previous marriage to the late Princess Diana – but there’s a lot more to her story.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was born in London, the oldest of three children to a rich family. She spent her childhood in East Sussex before going to school in both Switzerland and France.

She later married Andrew Parker Bowles, whom she married in 1973, and she has children from her first marriage, as does her current spouse. Camilla has two children: Laura Lopes, 44, and Tom Parker Bowles, 47, both born before her divorce from Andrew in 1995.

Camilla, 75, is often seen as a divisive character because to her association with Charles while he was still married to Diana, the mother of his kids Prince William, 39, and Prince Harry, 37.

In 1994, Charles confirmed that the couple had been having an affair while both of their marriages were still going on, but he stated that his relationship with Diana had “irretrievably broken down” at that point, according to the BBC.

Nonetheless, Camilla has been widely accused by many for causing a schism between Charles and Diana, who was revered by people all over the world until sadly dying in a car accident in 1997.

Camilla was even labelled “the most loathed woman in the country” by British tabloids, according to The New York Times, despite the fact that she has become increasingly popular with the public since marrying Charles in 2005.

According to the publication, it has been “widely anticipated” that Camilla will be granted the title of Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort if Charles takes the throne. The Queen’s recent announcement, on the other hand, showed differently.

Her Majesty revealed her “sincere wish” to have Camilla take on the title of Queen Consort while marking her Platinum Jubilee, or her 70th anniversary as queen, despite royal experts’ concerns about how the people may react to the honorary title.

As previously reported by OK!, expert Jack Royston believes the upgrade might “kill” the royal family’s appeal, given that Camila never assumed Diana’s former title as Princess of Wales due to public sensitivities.

“The key here is that the public does not want it; the numbers are quite obvious,” he said. “They may be less vehement now than in the past, but 44 percent of people prefer Camilla to be Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort.”

Many people, including The Queen, have grown to like Camilla over the years, despite the fact that she was first “sceptical” of her daughter-in-law when she married Charles.

“Elizabeth II was wary about Camilla when she married Charles, and the conditions were undoubtedly difficult,” a source revealed to OK!. “However, her devotion to the Firm has more than demonstrated to her that she has what it takes.”