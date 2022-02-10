Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Feb, 2022. 06:05 pm
Camilla speaks out for the first time on her future as Queen, saying she is’very touched.’

10th Feb, 2022. 06:05 pm
Camilla

The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken out for the first time since the Queen supported her bid to become Queen Consort when her husband, Prince Charles, succeeds to the throne.

Camilla was quizzed about her future title during a visit to a community food centre in West London today.

She also stated that she was “very, very honoured” and “quite touched” to earn the Queen’s support as a potential Queen Consort.

The Queen stated her desire for Camilla to be acknowledged as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne in an unprecedented declaration over the weekend.

For years, insiders assumed Camilla would be given the title Princess Consort instead, despite suspicions that Charles wanted his wife to be his Queen.

The monarch’s wish is for Camilla to be acknowledged as Queen Consort, according to a shocking statement from the Palace.

In a message to the nation, the Queen wrote: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

“And it is my honest hope that when that time comes, Camilla will be acknowledged as Queen Consort while continuing her own dedicated devotion.”

In response, Charles made a poignant statement in which he paid respect to his “inspiring” mother, confessing he is “fully mindful” of her ambition for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to become his Queen Consort when he ascends to the throne.

Her visit coincides with the announcement that her husband, Charles, has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time and is self-isolating.

 

