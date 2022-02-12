Camilla was paralysed by the dread that ‘no one would stand by her’: report

Duchess Camilla’s ‘heartbreaking’ wedding-day worry has been revealed.

The Channel 5 documentary Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting mentions the emotions that accompanied Duchess Camilla on her wedding day.

Jenny Bond, a royal specialist, mentioned Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s love storey and stated, “I think Charles has always wanted to make Camilla his bride, his wife.”

“I think he thought that she had received a lot of really terrible criticism over the years and she had handled it with a lot of dignity,” she added, “and all he wanted to do was make her his wife.”

“Having once been publicly loathed as an adulteress, she was practically paralysed with panic,” over the fact that no one would be waiting outside for her when she walked out with Prince Charles as his new bride.

Carole Malone, a follow commentator, also joined in, revealing that she was “frightened no one would attend, she was terrified she’d be booed.”

“I remember seeing this film footage at the time at about 6am and there was no one on the streets of Windsor. It was freezing as well I remember, it was a really cold day.”

“As a journalist I was looking at it and thinking, the only reaction to this is going to be national apathy, which is almost as bad as protest. However, by 10:30am the streets were thronging with people.”