Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:29 pm
Camilla Will Be Appointed Queen Consort, But What Is the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is expected to become “Queen Consort” when Prince Charles ascends to the throne, but what exactly does the title imply?

The Queen, 95, said in a message released Saturday to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming monarch, “when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The traditional title for a reigning monarch’s wife is “Queen Consort.” The title “Queen” is reserved for female monarchs who succeeded to the throne through the line of succession, such as Queen Elizabeth II, who succeeded to the throne when her father, King George VI, died.

Although the titles are slightly different, Camilla will almost certainly be referred to as Queen Camilla, just as Queen Elizabeth’s mother was before the death of King George VI and she became known as “The Queen Mother,” largely to avoid confusion with her daughter who shares the same first name.

Although a press release issued on the day of Camilla’s 2005 engagement to Prince Charles stated, “It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne,” the question of whether Camilla would one day be titled Queen Consort had been highly speculated for years.

Because of their affair during Prince Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana and Camilla’s marriage to her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, the couple’s wedding was controversial. Camilla’s divorced status also had a factor in the announcement that she will likely be referred to as “Princess Consort” rather than “Queen Consort” in the future.

Camilla adopted the title Duchess of Cornwall rather than Princess of Wales, as is customary for the wife of the Prince of Wales. It was Princess Diana’s title, and Kate Middleton would most certainly inherit it when Prince William becomes the Prince of Wales as the immediate successor.

Camilla’s son, Tom Parker-Bowles, told The Times last year, “I honestly don’t know if Mum will be referred to as Queen. That has yet to be decided. I’m sure there are some interesting Sky documentaries on it, but I honestly don’t know if that’s real.”

When it comes to the husbands of female monarchs, though, the rules are completely different.

After marrying the future queen, Prince Philip relinquished his title of Prince of Greece and Denmark to become Duke of Edinburgh. And when her father died and she rose to the throne, Prince Philip did not become a “King” or “King Consort” – the correct title for the husband of a sovereign monarch is “Prince Consort.”

The title “King” is only bestowed upon a male who succeeds to the throne and reigns as king.

