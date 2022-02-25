Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:20 pm
Camilla’s ambitions after becoming Queen Consort have been revealed

Camilla

Camilla has spoken out about her emotions in the wake of the announcement of her future title as Queen Consort.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, the Duchess of Cornwall stated that her future role as Queen Consort is a “huge honour” and that it will greatly help bring attention to important subjects she has been working on, such as her campaign against violence against women.

“Of course, it’s a tremendous honour,” she remarked of her new post. “It couldn’t possibly be anything else.”

Camilla continued: “It does, however, help. I’ll continue to support these causes. You know, if I start something like this, I’m not going to abandon it in the middle. I hope I’ll be able to do it for the rest of my life.”

For the uninitiated, the Queen made the news on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, which commemorates her 70th year on the throne.

“When, in due course, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will offer him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my genuine intention that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort while she continues her own devoted duty,” the statement said.

