Can you find Anil Kapoor in his school throwback photo?
Anil Kapoor has posted a flashback photo from his school days with a challenge for his fans to find him. It’s a group photograph from when Anil was in the first grade.
Sharing the picture, Anil wrote on Instagram, “Spot me if you can! #1ststandard #throwbackmemories #schooldays.” Many of his fans believe Anil is the third child from right in the top third row.
His fans also had very interesting comments to make. One of Anil’s fans wrote, “I can’t find the #dashing moustache anywhere.” Another one claimed, “You are looking like Jugal Hansraj from Masoom Sir.” One also wrote, “Can’t tell without the moustache.”
