Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:40 pm
Can you find Anil Kapoor in his school throwback photo?

Anil Kapoor

Spot Anil Kapoor in this throwback picture!

Anil Kapoor has posted a flashback photo from his school days with a challenge for his fans to find him. It’s a group photograph from when Anil was in the first grade.

Sharing the picture, Anil wrote on Instagram, “Spot me if you can! #1ststandard #throwbackmemories #schooldays.” Many of his fans believe Anil is the third child from right in the top third row.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

His fans also had very interesting comments to make. One of Anil’s fans wrote, “I can’t find the #dashing moustache anywhere.” Another one claimed, “You are looking like Jugal Hansraj from Masoom Sir.” One also wrote, “Can’t tell without the moustache.”

