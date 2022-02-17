Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget’s “legacy”: It’s reassuring.’

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House’s Bob Saget and her commitment to ‘keep his memory alive.’

In an interview with People magazine, the actor discussed Saget’s life and impact.

She was reported as stating, “But then, just like the Fuller House announcement today, it’s like, ‘Oh, but Bob’s not here to share that news with us.’ It’s the constant reminders that make it difficult.”

“I’ve been talking to my pals, Kelly, and my Full House family,” she said during the interview.

“The good news is that we all want to keep his legacy alive, so I’d want to speak about Bob. I want to talk about Bob and the jokes and good times we had, and that aspect seems soothing.”

“I’m still unable to watch the shows. It’s difficult for me to hear his voice. It saddens me. So, recalling the happy times, laughing and recounting stories, and thinking, ‘Oh, Bob would’ve said this,’ or ‘Bob would’ve made this joke,’ is a soothing aspect. That feels fantastic.”

Before finishing, she stated, “I will love every single moment and I will simply remember them for the rest of my life.”