Cardi B reacted to Russia’s action in Ukraine

Cardi B, a US rapper, has vehemently objected to Russia’s choice regarding Ukraine, saying, “War, sanctions, and invasions should be the last thing.”

The I Like It singer expressed her thoughts when a fan asked her on Twitter about her thoughts on the raging subject.

“Wish these world leaders would quit tripping over power and actually think about who is really getting harmed (citizens),” she commented to the fan, “plus the whole globe is in a crisis.”

“War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about,” Cardi B concluded.

Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about. https://t.co/25qemEtzF9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022

President Vladimir Putin authorised Russia’s troops to act as peacekeepers in two Ukrainian separatist areas on Monday, only hours after recognising them as autonomous.

Putin directed the defence ministry to assume “the function of peacekeeping” in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in two official decrees.

Moscow supplied no details or dates for any deployment, instead stating that the directive “comes into force on the day it was signed.”

Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine’s borders, with the West claiming that Moscow is preparing to launch an invasion at any time.