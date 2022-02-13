Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 08:49 pm
Cardi B shows off her killer curves in a gorgeous woollen gown as she attends Drake’s concert with Offset.

Cardi B

Cardi B looked out of this world as she exited the Drake performance in Los Angeles with husband Offset on Saturday.

The 29-year-old rapper showed off her toned body in a pastel pink woollen dress as she walked hand-in-hand with her life partner after the Drake concert.

She accessorised her ensemble with stiletto heels, silver jewellery, and a Playboy rabbit necklace. Her hair was fashioned in delicate waves, and she had a stunning make-up look. During the outing, her beau, 30, looked dapper in a red jacket and leather leggings.

The musical superstars had their wedding date tattooed on each other’s hands earlier this month for a piece that will run on Cardi B’s reality show Cardi Tries.

According to the outlet, the pair, who have a three-year-old daughter Kulture and a five-month-old son, sketched the tattoo designs that the other received, and the dates line up when the couple holds hands.

Cardi B and Offset made headlines last month when she took to Twitter to indicate there was a chance she might publicly disclose the name of her son while wearing a tattoo on her face.

 

