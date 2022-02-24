Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 06:34 pm
Celebrities react to Zahir Jaffer's death sentence by saying, 'Justice served'        

Noor Mukadam case: Following months of hearings, a local court in the federal capital gave a death sentence to Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case on Thursday.

Pakistani star took to their social media accounts and reacted to the news.

Read more: Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

Mahira Khan was amongst the first to react to the news by saying, “Justice for Noor, in this world, has been served.”

Justice for Noor, in this world, has been served. Alhumdulillah. #NoorMuqaddam

Other celebrities, including Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Osman Khalid Butt, and Ushna Shah, also shared their thoughts about the case.

Osman Khalid Butt share a tweet that read, “Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death. I know there will be an appeal; I know his parents are acquitted; I know we’re far from true justice prevailing. But after months of his charade, complete lack of remorse or guilt, there’s this: Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death.”

Ushna Shah tweeted her thoughts, “Will celebrate justice once he hangs, which could take years. Side note: If I held someone hostage & killed them, & my middle-class mother was aware of this the entire time & aided me… she’d hang too (or at least spend her life in prison). Just saying.”

Aiman Khan joined the chorus of those condemning the murderer, captioning her post, “Justice served.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

Sajal Aly celebrated the historic day on her Instagram Stories, whereas her sister Saboor Ali, turned to the photo-sharing app to comment on the verdict..

