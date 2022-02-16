Charles on the throne, that’s it.’ Prince Andrew is facing a bleak future

On Wednesday’s This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Camilla Tominey and Matthew Wright reviewed Prince Andrew’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre. Camilla told the Duke of York that he only has a short time to rehabilitate himself, and she questioned Prince Charles’ sympathy for his brother.

Alison, the presenter, questioned the royal expert, “What’s next for the Duke?”

“At the moment, I suppose entirely underneath radar,” Camilla said.

“My impression is that team York is debating whether he can ever be rehabilitated.”

“He can’t in public because when he was deprived of his royal and military associations last month, it was explicitly stated that there is no going back, thus those patronages would be passed on to other members of the royal family.”

“He can’t go back in a public capacity; he is a private person, so if he does any of this philanthropic work, he does it as a private citizen,” she explained.

“Does he receive any press for it?” No probably not.

“Also, while his mother is supportive of him while she is on the throne, he has a limited period for rehabilitation.”

“Once Prince Charles ascends to the throne, there will be even less compassion for him, for let us not forget that it was his brother, and indeed his nephew, the Duke of Cambridge, who campaigned for the separation of royal links in the first place.”

“He’s in a really terrible position,” she added.

“And how about Virginia?” Alison inquired. “It appears she is not permitted to discuss this case at all until after the Queen’s Jubilee.” “Will we learn more?”

“I’m not sure what kind of agreements have been reached,” Camilla responded.

“Of course, there is the statement that was drafted over 10 days, and in it he denies any liability.”

“It was implied that she wanted him to demonstrate some type of admission of guilt.”

“That’s missing,” Camilla observed, “and oddly, she’s entitled to speak after the Platinum Jubilee.”

“The timing of it will be important since, following the Platinum Jubilee, Prince Harry will release his biography.”

The Duke of York agreed to pay an undisclosed amount as part of a settlement in Virginia’s US civil sexual assault action.