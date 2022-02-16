Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 05:49 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Charles on the throne, that’s it.’ Prince Andrew is facing a bleak future

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 05:49 pm
Prince Andrew

Charles on the throne, that’s it.’ Prince Andrew is facing a bleak future

On Wednesday’s This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Camilla Tominey and Matthew Wright reviewed Prince Andrew’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre. Camilla told the Duke of York that he only has a short time to rehabilitate himself, and she questioned Prince Charles’ sympathy for his brother.

Alison, the presenter, questioned the royal expert, “What’s next for the Duke?”

“At the moment, I suppose entirely underneath radar,” Camilla said.

“My impression is that team York is debating whether he can ever be rehabilitated.”

“He can’t in public because when he was deprived of his royal and military associations last month, it was explicitly stated that there is no going back, thus those patronages would be passed on to other members of the royal family.”

“He can’t go back in a public capacity; he is a private person, so if he does any of this philanthropic work, he does it as a private citizen,” she explained.

“Does he receive any press for it?” No probably not.

“Also, while his mother is supportive of him while she is on the throne, he has a limited period for rehabilitation.”

“Once Prince Charles ascends to the throne, there will be even less compassion for him, for let us not forget that it was his brother, and indeed his nephew, the Duke of Cambridge, who campaigned for the separation of royal links in the first place.”

“He’s in a really terrible position,” she added.

“And how about Virginia?” Alison inquired. “It appears she is not permitted to discuss this case at all until after the Queen’s Jubilee.” “Will we learn more?”

“I’m not sure what kind of agreements have been reached,” Camilla responded.

“Of course, there is the statement that was drafted over 10 days, and in it he denies any liability.”

“It was implied that she wanted him to demonstrate some type of admission of guilt.”

“That’s missing,” Camilla observed, “and oddly, she’s entitled to speak after the Platinum Jubilee.”

“The timing of it will be important since, following the Platinum Jubilee, Prince Harry will release his biography.”

The Duke of York agreed to pay an undisclosed amount as part of a settlement in Virginia’s US civil sexual assault action.

 

Read More

34 mins ago
'Marry Me,' starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, melts hearts at the Valentine's Day box office

Universal's Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, took the Valentine's...
39 mins ago
The Queen and Prince Charles applied "great pressure" on Prince Andrew to settle the issue.

Prince Andrew was claimed to have received "great pressure" from his mother,...
46 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is 'ignoring' Kanye West's efforts to 'get back together,' source

Kim Kardashian is presently 'ignoring' any of Kanye West's peas of reconciliation...
53 mins ago
The Prince Andrew deal enables the UK royals to be calm and move on

London: The agreement reached between Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre on Tuesday...
1 hour ago
Piers Morgan has expressed his desire to 'puke' at Prince Andrew's sexual assault settlement

Piers Morgan mocked Prince Andrew after he chose an out-of-court deal with...
1 hour ago
Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West

According to the Daily Mail, Julia Fox will be a wealthy woman...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

100 prize bond list 2022
2 mins ago
Full List of Rs 100 prize bond draw list 2022 – 15th February 2022

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, held today...
1500 Prize bond list 2022
4 mins ago
Full list of Rs 1500 prize bond draw list 2022 – 15th February 2022

MUZZAFARABAD: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 announced today...
Rupee
5 mins ago
Rupee gains 11 paisas as international oil prices slide

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 11 paisas against the dollar on Wednesday as...
Prince Charles
8 mins ago
The Met Police confirms an investigation into a royal scandal, giving Prince Charles a new headache

Scotland Yard gave Prince Charles a new headache on Wednesday, announcing that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600