‘Coastal Walks,’ a new scent by Queen Elizabeth, is aimed specifically for dogs

Queen Elizabeth is said to have been producing goods and special products to stimulate sales following a stunning revenue fall during the first two years of the covid-19 epidemic.

The next item in her eye collection looks to be a dog fragrance that allegedly smells like ‘coastal walks.’

Following the Queen’s decision to bottle Buckingham Palace Heather Honey in the Royal Collection Shop, this new “rich, musky scent with citrus overtones of bergamot” was created.

Sandringham Estate in Norfolk gift shop sells the fragrance for over £9.99.

It will also be labelled “unisex” and “long-lasting” for “male and female dogs.”

The Sun broke the news of its publication, and the Queen’s official website refers to it as Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, which is also available on their official website.

For £45.00, the fragrance is also available in the Sandringh Am Happy Hound gift box.

“The Sandringham Happy Hound Gift Box is the ideal present for dog lovers and their furry buddies,” according to the website’s description.

“Keep your pooches entertained with our embroidered tweed dog bone toy and let them enjoy some delicious handmade dog treats; our game bone treats are made with venison from the Sandringham Estate. Also included is our special dog shampoo which is made is also Norfolk made.”