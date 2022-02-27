Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 10:07 pm
‘Complainers’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reduced to a Mardi Gras joke

A Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans reduced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to a farce after floats depicted them in amusing ways.

Prince Harry’s head was in command of the Royal Throne float, which was placed on top of a toiled with the words “Morning Flush” and “Daily Pail” written on a toilet roll.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen on the side of the float carrying a suitcase with stickers of a Canadian maple leaf, the American flag, and the British flag.

She was also seen wearing a sash with the words “Windsor Whiner” and a grumpy expression.

The floats were created by a satirical group called Le Krewe d’Etat, according to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, who shared the photos on Twitter.

“The team at Le Krewe d’Etat have a wonderful sense of humour and are known for their satirical float themes,” she told the Daily Star. Furthermore, New Orleans is a city that values tradition and prides itself on respect.

“They are very kind and sweet, but I am not surprised that they would take advantage of this opportunity to mock the world’s most famous complainers.” And no matter how many toilet paper rolls you count on that float, it still wouldn’t be enough to adequately stock the Sussex’s Montecito mansion.”

Take a look:

