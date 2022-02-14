Coodie Simmons is ‘disappointed’ in Kanye West’s documentary editing squabble.

The director of Netflix’s new Kanye West documentary was unhappy – but not shocked – by the controversial rapper’s last-minute request to recut a film that had been in the works for decades.

Clarence “Coodie” Simmons began filming his friend West in 2001, wanting to see how far the ambitious young Chicago music producer might go, and eventually accumulated 320 hours of behind-the-scenes footage of his road to international prominence.

The first instalment of the seven-hour film “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” will be broadcast by Netflix on Wednesday, but West, known for his perfection, demanded “final edit and approval” on the project last month, in order to “be in charge of my own image.”

“I told Kanye he had to have complete faith in this project… he said he did,” Simmons stated.

“So I was a little bummed when I saw that Instagram.”

West, now known as Ye, began to make demands as recently as last week, including having fellow rap artist Drake take over the narration.

Simmons, however, had gone to great pains to secure West’s happiness, abandoning plans to first release the film in 2005 because West “stated he wasn’t ready for the world to see the real him.”

The two later fell out, and Simmons had minimal contact with West for the following decade or so.

West appeared at a showing of the documentary in Hollywood on Friday, hugging Simmons and telling the audience that “people attempt to cancel us and we all run away from each other and scatter or we be not talking to each other, not connecting.”