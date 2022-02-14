Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 05:47 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Coodie Simmons is ‘disappointed’ in Kanye West’s documentary editing squabble.

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 05:47 pm
Kanye West

The director of Netflix’s new Kanye West documentary was unhappy – but not shocked – by the controversial rapper’s last-minute request to recut a film that had been in the works for decades.

Clarence “Coodie” Simmons began filming his friend West in 2001, wanting to see how far the ambitious young Chicago music producer might go, and eventually accumulated 320 hours of behind-the-scenes footage of his road to international prominence.

The first instalment of the seven-hour film “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” will be broadcast by Netflix on Wednesday, but West, known for his perfection, demanded “final edit and approval” on the project last month, in order to “be in charge of my own image.”

“I told Kanye he had to have complete faith in this project… he said he did,” Simmons stated.

“So I was a little bummed when I saw that Instagram.”

West, now known as Ye, began to make demands as recently as last week, including having fellow rap artist Drake take over the narration.

Simmons, however, had gone to great pains to secure West’s happiness, abandoning plans to first release the film in 2005 because West “stated he wasn’t ready for the world to see the real him.”

The two later fell out, and Simmons had minimal contact with West for the following decade or so.

West appeared at a showing of the documentary in Hollywood on Friday, hugging Simmons and telling the audience that “people attempt to cancel us and we all run away from each other and scatter or we be not talking to each other, not connecting.”

 

Read More

24 mins ago
Matt LeBlanc, star of 'FRIENDS,' and his six-year girlfriend have split up

Matt LeBlanc, best known for his role in the hit American comedy...
29 mins ago
J-Hope of BTS expresses 'love' for famous 2022 Super Bowl half-time performances.

J-Hope of BTS grants fans an intimate seat near his TV as...
34 mins ago
Lisa from Blackpink turns heads in a seductive perfume combination

Lisa of BlackPink dials up the heat with an enticing and gorgeous...
40 mins ago
In an honest update, BTS' Jin transforms into ARMYs' 'Little Prince.'

BTS' Jin surprises fans with a Valentine's Day special and ends up...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian adores THIS fashion statement from her most recent Vogue shoot

Kim Kardashian, the famous model and reality TV personality, has shared a...
1 hour ago
Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna's latest images in a bright red costume have sparked outrage on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dwayne Johnson
6 mins ago
Dwayne Johnson energises fans ahead of the Super Bowl and Olympics marathons

Dwayne Johnson, a Hollywood actor and rapper, celebrates the Superbowl and Olympic...
Princess Eugenie
10 mins ago
Princess Eugenie is the first royal to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the United States

Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, went from Windsor to California to visit...
KK VS IU
14 mins ago
Karachi vs Islamabad Live Score | KK VS IU Live Match 20th | Ball by Ball updates

KK VS IU: Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will meet in the...
15 mins ago
Sinead O’ Conner says her final goodbyes to music following the murder of her son Shane.

Sinead O' Conner, an Irish singer-songwriter, has said that she will not...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600