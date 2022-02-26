Copyright infringement case filled against Kangna Ranaut’s Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp is in legal danger just days before the premiere of her digital debut. A copyright infringement complaint was previously filed, and a Hyderabad civil court has now ordered an ad-interim injunction against Lock Upp’s makers.

The accused in the case are Alt Balaji and Balaji Telefilms. Ekta Kapoor, Karan Medi’s MX Player, and Endemol Shine have all been named separately in the dispute.

In the order dated February 23, the City Civil Court, Hyderabad said, “Issue ad interim injunction against the respondents/defendants, their men and agents or any other person working on their behalf, from releasing, exhibiting, publishing the series in the name of Lock Upp or in any other name by the defendants in theaters, OTT platforms, you tube, any electronic media, and social media, etc.” The next hearing in the matter will be held on March 9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Sanober Baig, the applicant, claimed that he registered a reality show concept with the Screen Writers’ Association in 2018 and was already working on it with director Shantanu Re.

The Jail was the working title for the show. He also stated that Endemol’s Chief Executive Officer, Abhishek Rage, had contacted Sanober and that the two had discussed the show’s concept previously, with Sanober promising to work on it after the epidemic was over. The Hyderabad-based entrepreneur went on to say that he proposed the show’s concept to Star Plus, but nothing came of it.