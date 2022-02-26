Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:03 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Copyright infringement case filled against Kangna Ranaut’s Lock Upp

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:03 pm
Lock Upp

infringement case filled against Kangna Ranaut’s Lock Upp

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp is in legal danger just days before the premiere of her digital debut. A copyright infringement complaint was previously filed, and a Hyderabad civil court has now ordered an ad-interim injunction against Lock Upp’s makers.

The accused in the case are Alt Balaji and Balaji Telefilms. Ekta Kapoor, Karan Medi’s MX Player, and Endemol Shine have all been named separately in the dispute.

In the order dated February 23, the City Civil Court, Hyderabad said, “Issue ad interim injunction against the respondents/defendants, their men and agents or any other person working on their behalf, from releasing, exhibiting, publishing the series in the name of Lock Upp or in any other name by the defendants in theaters, OTT platforms, you tube, any electronic media, and social media, etc.” The next hearing in the matter will be held on March 9.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Sanober Baig, the applicant, claimed that he registered a reality show concept with the Screen Writers’ Association in 2018 and was already working on it with director Shantanu Re.

The Jail was the working title for the show. He also stated that Endemol’s Chief Executive Officer, Abhishek Rage, had contacted Sanober and that the two had discussed the show’s concept previously, with Sanober promising to work on it after the epidemic was over. The Hyderabad-based entrepreneur went on to say that he proposed the show’s concept to Star Plus, but nothing came of it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Read More

15 hours ago
Kate Middleton's touching letter in the guest book at the cabin where Prince William proposed

The Duchess of Cambridge left a beautiful note in the guest book...
15 hours ago
In a judicial battle with the Home Office, Prince Harry's promise to pay the security bill was deemed 'irrelevant.'

Prince Harry's offer to foot the expense for his personal security in...
16 hours ago
Prince Charles is on the lookout for three chefs to join the royal household

According to a recent advertisement, Prince Charles is looking for not one,...
17 hours ago
Parde Mein Rehne Do: Ali Rehman Khan talks about his experience of working with Hania Aamir

The glamourous trailer launch event for "Parde Mein Rehne Do" is happening...
17 hours ago
Kim Kardashian wants to be declared ‘Single’ again

Kim and Kanye fiasco are known to everyone, recently it has been...
17 hours ago
Zareen khan’s new bold picture sets internet on fire

Zareen Khan is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. Zareen delighted her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Nagaland State Lottery results Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 26 feb 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 26 Feb 2022. Today 1 PM,...
20 mins ago
Ryan Reynold hints to new developments in Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds promises fresh developments! The Fans have been on...
31 mins ago
Punjab DCs instructed to curb wheat & fertiliser smuggling

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the...
36 mins ago
Will Neve Campbell return in Scream 6?

The revival of the Scream franchise after a ten-year hiatus has sparked...
Adsence Ad 300X600