Da Brat and Fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart expecting first child 

Da Brat and her longtime love, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, announced that they are “extending their family” on Monday.

The doting pair shared on Instagram their pregnancy news in a mutual post where Brat wrapped her arms around her fiancée making a heart with her hands.

Judy wrote, “…I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding But WE BE IN PUBLIC. why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half , my forever , my twin flame.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesseca Dupart💁🏽‍♀️ (@darealbbjudy)



Brat talked about her relationship with an interview with Variety, Brat admitted, “I’ve always felt like being private is the better way to go, because then you don’t have so many people in your business. I was fine staying quiet, but my partner is a social media mogul—that’s how she became who she is. And when you get with somebody, you have to meet in the middle. So to me, the middle was just letting everybody know: ‘Hey, she’s the one.’”

However, Judy has three children from previous relationships, but this is her and Brat’s first child together.

The couple got engaged in September 2021 in a Coming To America-themed surprise party and is expected to get married next month.