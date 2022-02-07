Dakota Johnson appears to have confirmed her position in the Spider-Man spin-off ‘Madame Webb.’

Dakota Johnson appears to have confirmed her rumoured casting in the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Webb after reports of her conversations with Sony for the film began to circulate on the internet.

Last week, Deadline reported that Johnson was being considered for the role of Cassandra Webb, a blind and paralysed mutant who relies on her web-shaped life support system.

Just days after the news broke, Johnson moved to Instagram to publish a single emoji of a spider web across a blank background, an obvious reference to her casting as the elusive Madame Webb!

While no official announcement has been made, Johnson’s statement is a clear acknowledgment to the potential casting and a presumably positive response to rumours that she is in talks with Sony executives.

Although nothing is known (or finalised) about the picture, authors Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are supposedly creating the script, with S.J. Clarkson set to helm.