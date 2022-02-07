Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:47 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Dakota Johnson appears to have confirmed her position in the Spider-Man spin-off ‘Madame Webb.’

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:47 pm
Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson appears to have confirmed her position in the Spider-Man spin-off ‘Madame Webb.’

Dakota Johnson appears to have confirmed her rumoured casting in the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Webb after reports of her conversations with Sony for the film began to circulate on the internet.

Last week, Deadline reported that Johnson was being considered for the role of Cassandra Webb, a blind and paralysed mutant who relies on her web-shaped life support system.

Just days after the news broke, Johnson moved to Instagram to publish a single emoji of a spider web across a blank background, an obvious reference to her casting as the elusive Madame Webb!

While no official announcement has been made, Johnson’s statement is a clear acknowledgment to the potential casting and a presumably positive response to rumours that she is in talks with Sony executives.

Although nothing is known (or finalised) about the picture, authors Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are supposedly creating the script, with S.J. Clarkson set to helm.

Read More

49 mins ago
'Larsha Peshawar' by Ali Zafar bags another huge achievement

Acclaimed singer Ali Zafar is over the moon after his hit Pashto...
1 hour ago
Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun once again files for divorce

Famed Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun...
1 hour ago
"I am dead. Tweeting from grave", says Ali Gul Pir

Comedian Ali Gul Pir responded hilariously to the rumours of his untimely...
1 hour ago
Abida Parveen expresses love for late Lata Mangeshkar: 'She was so humble'

Legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen paid a touching tribute to the late...
2 hours ago
Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, Expressed Heartfelt Condolences on Lata Mangeshkar’s Death

Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar...
2 hours ago
Kiara Advani left the fans blown away with her recent shoot

Actress Kiara Advani shared her recent photoshoot for Bazaar India and left...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Moroccan Boy Rescue
4 mins ago
Moroccan Boy Rescue: Tragic end to rescue efforts as Rayan evacuated from the well declared dead

Moroccan Boy Rescue: Workers recovered the body of a young child who...
QG VS LQ
5 mins ago
Quetta vs Lahore live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | QG VS LQ live

QG VS LQ: Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will meet in the 15th...
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin's invitation
27 mins ago
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin’s invitation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday confirmed that Prime...
28 mins ago
‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Issue Statement on Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations’

British media has begun analysing the "silence of Meghan Markle and Prince...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600