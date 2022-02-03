Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 12:27 am
Dakota Johnson to star in Madame Web in Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson is all geared up to appear in Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor has been signed as Madame Web in the studio’s next standalone superhero movie. The venture is Sony’s first modern comic book version to cast a female in the title role.

A close source has claimed that the project has still not been finalized with Johnson but it has been confirmed that she is to secure the part.

S.J. Clarkson, a writer and director known for Netflix’s darker Marvel series “Jessica Jones” and the MCU-set spinoff “The Defenders,” has been hired to direct the “Madame Web” film.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the duo behind Jared Leto’s vampire chiller “Morbius,” will write the screenplay.

Madame Web is a significant character in the linked universe, a perplexing notion that Sony, Disney, and Warner Bros have all attempted to tease in on-screen experiences.

In effect, the mind-bending idea incorporates many versions of characters from separate timelines that can cross to variable degrees of havoc in Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The web is frequently represented as an old lady with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune condition that necessitates her to connect to a life support system that resembles a spiderweb in “Spider-Man” comics.

“Madame Web” is one of several Spider-Man-related byproducts in expansion as Sony spawns its own discrete and increasing film franchise, one that is fastened by baddies like Venom, Morbius and Kraven.

