Dame Helen Mirren will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 SAG Awards

Helen Mirren was presented with the SAG Life Achievement Award by actresses Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett on behalf of SAG-AFTRA at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday.

“Honestly, any achievement that I’ve succeed in is the result of my mantra which is basically: Be on time and don’t be ass,” said the 76-year-old Mirren in her acceptance speech, reported The Associated Press.

“Thank you, thank you, S-A-G so much for this. I hate to say the word ‘sag’ at my age.”

Mirren’s selection as the Screen Actors Guild’s 57th Life Achievement Award Recipient was first announced in November 2021.

The English stage and screen actor has over 50 years of experience and has played everyone from a gangster’s girlfriend in The Long Good Friday to Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen.

“I am honoured to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award. Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me,” Mirren said in a statement at the time.

This latest honour adds to Mirren’s impressive collection of awards, which includes an Oscar, a Tony, and numerous SAG, Emmy, and BAFTA nominations.

Mirren is also the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient, with 13 nominations and five wins, according to the union.