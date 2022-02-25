Damon Dash discusses Kanye West’s transformation into the “new Michael Jackson.”

Damon Dash, an American record executive, stated that Kanye West has become “our new Michael Jackson.”

During his interview with Jasmine Brand, the 50-year-old music mogul discussed his new Netflix documentary jeen-Yuhs, which follows West’s journey from joining with Roc-A-Fella Records to becoming a music business celebrity.

“I was the guy who always ran around with a camera ’cause I knew that these moments were priceless, it was just a matter of when it was time,” he said.

“So, I was glad that they actually took that advice and did that, or at least followed the example. I got a lot a footage, but it’s just the time, it’s always about the times. I think this is the right time for that,” Dash noted.

The CEO also likened him to the pop king, saying, “Whether that’s bad or positive, that’s just what it is.”

“Everyone is watching every move (Kanye) makes.” He sets the world in motion. “(West) wasn’t as brash back then, but he was always very confident,” he said.