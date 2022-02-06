Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 08:29 pm
Dananeer Mobeen celebrates one-year of her viral video ‘Pawrihoraihai’

Dananeer Mobeen is the popular pawri girl who rose to immense recognition after her hilarious viral video Pawrihoraihai made waves all over social media in Pakistan as well as around the globe.

On Sunday, the Sinf e Aahan actress marked the one-year anniversary of her viral video and shared all the throwback ‘Pawrihoraihai’ videos made by Pakistani celebrities as well as Bollywood actors.

Read more: Dananeer Mobeen talks about criticism for her role in Sinf-e-Aahan

“Today marks 1 year of my viral video ‘pawrihoraihai’. This video was nothing short of an unexpected miracle. The smiles, laughter and love spread across the world because of a 5 sec video will never be forgotten! Thank you to every single one of you. #pawrijarihai,” she wrote alongside the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

On the work front, Dananeer is winning the heart with her first acting debut on the ongoing ISPR drama serial Sinf e Aahan.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com

