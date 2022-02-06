Dananeer Mobeen celebrates one-year of her viral video ‘Pawrihoraihai’

Dananeer Mobeen is the popular pawri girl who rose to immense recognition after her hilarious viral video ‘Pawrihoraihai‘ made waves all over social media in Pakistan as well as around the globe.

On Sunday, the Sinf e Aahan actress marked the one-year anniversary of her viral video and shared all the throwback ‘Pawrihoraihai’ videos made by Pakistani celebrities as well as Bollywood actors.

“Today marks 1 year of my viral video ‘pawrihoraihai’. This video was nothing short of an unexpected miracle. The smiles, laughter and love spread across the world because of a 5 sec video will never be forgotten! Thank you to every single one of you. #pawrijarihai,” she wrote alongside the video.

On the work front, Dananeer is winning the heart with her first acting debut on the ongoing ISPR drama serial Sinf e Aahan.

