Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 02:32 am
Dania Shah, Aamir Liaquat’s new wife, reveals her love tale

Dania Shah,

Dania Shah, wife of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, claimed on Friday that she had loved Aamir Liaquat since she was a childhood.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain and his new wife Dania appeared on a show hosted by famed YouTuber and prankster Nadir Ali, where the duo made several confessions.

Dania Shah informed Nadir that when she was a child, she liked to watch Aamir Liaquat on television.

She made an unusual admission that her mother used to watch Aamir’s shows on TV whenever she sobbed.

On this, Nadir, questioned Dania whether this was the narrative of when you used to drink bottle milk?

“Yes,” Aamir responded, amusingly.

On another episode of this podcast, Nadir asked Aamir who is responsible for covering the bills of your ex-wives.

Aamir Liaquat stated that the mansion where his ex-wife, Bushra Iqbal, and their children reside is worth Rs80 million. “This is the house I brought them to reside in,” he explained.

Aamir further stated that he has given her his old house, which is worth Rs2 million and the rent from which she receives.

Aamir stated that he had also brought a BMW automobile for her while in Dubai.

He went on to say that she sold it and retained all of the proceeds from the sale.

When asked about her second wife, Tuba Anwar, Aamir stated that Tuba did not give him the opportunity to hand over a house to her because she departed immediately.

“However, I brought a bulletproof car  for her, worth Rs6.5 million, and she is using that car,” Aamir explained. “I also purchased her a 100-inch LED TV.”

Nadir Ali also asked Aamir if Dania was his last wife or if he planned to marry again.

In response, Aamir Liaquat stated that, given his age, it appears to be his last marriage.

 

