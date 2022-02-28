Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 07:00 pm
WATCH: Danish Taimoor has a singing jam session with his cute son Rayan 

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 07:00 pm
Actor and host Danish Taimoor and his little son Rayan left everyone in awe with their private singing jam.

The “Game Show Aisay Chalega,” host posted an adorable video of his son while having a fun time.

“Home concert,” Danish captioned his post.

The cute father and son duo won over the internet as their adorable video goes viral on social media.

Fans are gushing over a cute video of little Rayan rocking out with his dad Danish Taimoor.

