Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 07:19 pm
Danniella Westbrook flaunts her new style and exudes confidence, On a rare red carpet appearance

Danniella Westbrook

Danniella Westbrook flaunts her new style and exudes confidence, On a rare red carpet appearance

Danniella Westbrook made a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday night while out with her 20-year-old daughter Jodie.

The former EastEnders star, 48, walked the red carpet in a stunning all-black ensemble, showcasing her new look.

Danniella looked confident in a smart jacket, thin jeans, and thigh-high black leather boots as she arrived at the SX Events Launch Party at One Marylebone in London.

The former serial star complemented her appearance with a black Prada handbag and a stunning makeup application.

Meanwhile, her daughter Jodie stood on the red carpet in a little black outfit.

“This has been the hardest part of my journey this last six months but trust in the one thing I can tell you I’ve learned and that’s to trust the process,” she told her Instagram followers.

“Walk towards your next chapter in faith and just do you.”

Danniella’s inspiring mantras come as the actress prepares to continue her surgery journey and restore her face before her milestone birthday.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star, who rose to stardom at the age of 16 thanks to her part on EastEnders, has struggled with addiction throughout the years.

The former soap star spent an estimated £250,000 on cocaine in the 1990s, causing her septum – the fragile cartilage that divides the nostrils – to collapse.

The actress has had a number of cosmetic procedures in recent months to fix the damage, and she revealed last month that she plans to have even more tweaks.

On Instagram, she shared a throwback photo of herself at the TV Quick and TV Choice awards in 2009, telling her followers, “Can’t wait for all my surgeries to be done… will be back to my best and fighting fit and next year I will be 50!”

“Bring it on… I’m ready… More than ready, I’m ready for a full transformation physically.”

She added: “I’ve spent a lot of time alone the last six months. I’ve been working on myself and my spiritual side has already begun evolving.

“I’ve cut the deadbeats and energy draining people out of my life. And I am ready to get busy living… And busy working. I have a feeling it’s all going to work out just fine .”

 

