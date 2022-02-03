Dave Portnoy accused of sexual abuse by three more women

Dave Portnoy, the creator of Barstool Sports, said that he intends to file a lawsuit in response to a new revelation alleging that he videotaped sexual encounters with women without their knowledge.

Several women have accused the 44-year-old Internet sensation of sexual assault and demeaning sex, but Portnoy has flatly refuted the allegations.

Three additional women told Business Insider that Portnoy secretly videotaped their sexual interactions, with one of them alleging that he shattered her rib during an intense night of passion caught on camera.

Portnoy, on the other hand, denied ever filming anybody without their permission, writing a long blog post debunking the charges and threatening to sue Business Insider and writer Julia Black.

“Somebody has to be the guy who says enough is enough,” Portnoy wrote in an entry after the publication of the article. “A guy who is willing to burn to make sure his enemies burn with him.”

Portnoy “has nothing to hide and lives for revenge,” he wrote in the post.

“Because if I’ve said it once I’ve said it a thousand times. I’m willing to blow up my own ship as long as everybody I hate sinks with me too,” he said.

“There will be no settling. No amount they can pay me to get them off their backs. I won’t rest till I put these people out of business.”

In November 2021, Business Insider first outlined allegations from women who accused Portnoy of aggressive and humiliating sexual encounters.

Stoolie just sent me this. This is Madison. Wish I had this for presentation @BusinessInsider Also my boy Muj follows and liked pics of this girl. This girl follows Sophia with a F. Sophia with an F was begging girls for dirt on me. Makes ya think. #portnoy2pm pic.twitter.com/DrqeJ3bx89 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 11, 2021



On Wednesday, the website published additional allegations from a woman named Kayla, who said Portnoy became increasingly hostile over multiple encounters, slapping her in the face and strangled her during intimacy.

Another star witness! Keep in mind this is the only female that @BusinessInsider put on the record against me. I’ve never met her by the way. 8.5 months and this is the best Julia Black and @hblodget could do. It really does set back actual assault victims. pic.twitter.com/DaHgiO5vbt — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 11, 2021

“Like, sure, it’s fun to get choked a little bit. It was just way too much,” Kayla said, according to the publication. “It was scary. I was getting no air. Not being able to breathe is one of the scariest things, and it sends you into such a panic.”

The Barstool CEO is also accused of sending recordings of himself having sex with other women.

Barstool was founded in 2003 as a newspaper and later went digital.