Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 09:49 pm
Deciphering Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at the Super Bowl through body language

A body language specialist has now released an analysis of Prince Harry’s Super Bowl performance.

Dr. Lillian made this remark in an interview with Express UK.

There, she discussed Prince Harry’s lack of a smile and body language, saying he “doesn’t look as joyful as he did in the UK.”

“Harry and Eugenie didn’t look as joyful as they did in past times,” she added to the tabloid.

“In fact, ever since Harry has been in America, he doesn’t look as happy as he looked in the UK as you don’t see him with a genuine smile.”

She even looked into the dressing room picture shared by Cedric the Entertainer and added, “You don’t see a genuine smile but rather a perfunctory smile as he awkwardly tries to meet US celebrities.”

“Here in this photo with a celeb, you see him with a tight and awkward smile. In the earlier photos with Eugenie, you see him with a genuine smile and his distance is close to Eugenie.”

 

