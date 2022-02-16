Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:45 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Deepika Padukone calls her experience in Gehraiyaan most ‘delicious’

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:45 pm
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres after a nearly two-year hiatus, but she has created an as significant stir with her latest OTT release.

Deepika Padukone’s film Gehraiyaan has received mixed reviews, but she has been showered with praise from all corners. In Shakun Batra’s coming-of-age drama, which premiered to critical acclaim, the actress gave a subtle and layered performance as Alisha.

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

The actress, in a now-deleted Instagram post, shared different still from the film. Calling it a ‘visceral and delicious’ experience, Deepika wrote, “The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! ‘Alisha’ has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed I am also truly grateful and humbled!”

Ranveer Singh had also showered love on his wifey Deepika for her performance in Gehraiyaan. Sharing a photo, the actor wrote, “Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Read More

16 mins ago
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi's post 

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored...
45 mins ago
Throwback: Hira Mani’s amazing dance performances video goes viral

The sensation of the drama industry has time and always proved that...
50 mins ago
Ranveer Singh looks dashing in a sporty cool look

Ranveer Singh, ever debonair, shared a carousel of photos featuring him dressed...
53 mins ago
Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar

Famous social media personality Lubna Faryad, aka Amma asks Aamir Liaquat to...
59 mins ago
Anushka Sharma begins preparation for her next film Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma's fans were ecstatic when she announced that she will be...
1 hour ago
The settlement of Prince Andrew's lawsuit'means a U-turn,' according to a newspaper

Fans are pointing to Prince Andrew's choice to accept Virginia Giuffre's settlement...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen
2 mins ago
The Queen makes her first public appearance since Prince Andrew’s settlement.

The Queen has made her first public appearance since her son, Prince...
Johnny Depp
7 mins ago
Johnny Depp is ‘on the verge of a new life’ after accepting a Gold Medal in Serbia

According to The Rolling Stone, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he's on...
Jennifer Garner
10 mins ago
Jennifer Garner delivers a moving homage to the late Ivan Reitman

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who died in his...
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi's post 
16 mins ago
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi’s post 

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600