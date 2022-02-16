Deepika Padukone calls her experience in Gehraiyaan most ‘delicious’

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres after a nearly two-year hiatus, but she has created an as significant stir with her latest OTT release.

Deepika Padukone’s film Gehraiyaan has received mixed reviews, but she has been showered with praise from all corners. In Shakun Batra’s coming-of-age drama, which premiered to critical acclaim, the actress gave a subtle and layered performance as Alisha.

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

The actress, in a now-deleted Instagram post, shared different still from the film. Calling it a ‘visceral and delicious’ experience, Deepika wrote, “The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! ‘Alisha’ has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed I am also truly grateful and humbled!”

Ranveer Singh had also showered love on his wifey Deepika for her performance in Gehraiyaan. Sharing a photo, the actor wrote, “Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud!”