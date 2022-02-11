Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:08 pm
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shares a romantic kiss on the beach!

Deepika Padukone

After seeing Deepika Padukone’s performance in Gehraiyaan, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to express his gratitude. He also uploaded a photo of them kissing on the beach while on vacation. He was bare-chested in the snap, while she was dressed in a loose white shirt.

Starting his post with the lyrics of the Gehraiyaan title track Doobey, Ranveer called Deepika a ‘tour de force’. “Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan,” he added.

 

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention.

