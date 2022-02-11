Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shares a romantic kiss on the beach!

After seeing Deepika Padukone’s performance in Gehraiyaan, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to express his gratitude. He also uploaded a photo of them kissing on the beach while on vacation. He was bare-chested in the snap, while she was dressed in a loose white shirt.

Starting his post with the lyrics of the Gehraiyaan title track Doobey, Ranveer called Deepika a ‘tour de force’. “Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan,” he added.

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

