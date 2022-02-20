Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 06:46 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Deepika Padukone reveals her and Katrina’s early days in Bollywood

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 06:46 pm
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’s initial days in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone is enjoying the success of her film Gehraiyaan at the moment. Deepika has revealed in a new interview that she and Katrina Kaif joined the industry without a publicist or management.

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, while Katrina Kaif’s first film was Boom, released in 2003.

She said, “When I started, I didn’t have a PR agent or manager. I did my own hair and makeup, I used to wear my own clothes. With myself, Katrina Kaif, we were the first few people, who had the mix of both, where we didn’t have it and then that culture started coming in and we adapted to that culture.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika added, “Whereas today, girls and boys completely prepared. They are told how to stand, how to sit, how to conduct themselves, what to say, what not to say, what to wear, what not to wear, how they should do their hair, how they should do their makeup and a part of me says ‘that’s incredible,’ we didn’t have any of that. We grew into it, we made our mistakes along the way, but a part of me also appreciates that because it gives you an opportunity to understand who you are.”

Read More

24 mins ago
Kate Middleton's amazing answer to being misidentified as Prince William's personal assistant

Kate Middleton was reportedly asked if she was her husband Prince William's...
31 mins ago
Prince Andrew'secretly makes nightly visits' to Windsor Castle to see the Queen

According to reports, Prince Andrew has been paying secret visits to the...
39 mins ago
According to leaked emails, Prince Harry severed connections with a millionaire in a 'pay for access' dispute

According to leaked documents, Prince Harry severed relations with a Saudi millionaire...
40 mins ago
Rajkummar Rao's birthday post for his wifey spells love

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao are some of the cutest couples on the...
41 mins ago
Aima Baig hilariously responds to Maya-Sheheryar's breakup

Singing sensation Aima Baig is one of the industry's most well-known artists....
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton'recoils' as she rejects Prince William's unusual PDA,' but admirers applaud her

While the royals occasionally let their guard down and have rare romantic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Oo Antava fame Samantha
1 min ago
Oo Antava fame Samantha raises the hotness in breathtaking photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gradually establishing herself as one of India's most...
Dunk Contest
3 mins ago
Takeaways from the NBA All-Star Weekend: Obi Toppin wins the Dunk Contest, while Towns wins the 3-point Contest

The 2021-22 NBA season comes to a close after a long stretch...
4 mins ago
A new chapter: Blind women’s cricket in Pakistan

It will be historic as the stage is set to hold a...
Karisma
12 mins ago
Karisma Kapoor’s recent selfie makes you fall in love with her!

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are two of the most fashionable sisters,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600