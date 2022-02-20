Deepika Padukone reveals her and Katrina’s early days in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone is enjoying the success of her film Gehraiyaan at the moment. Deepika has revealed in a new interview that she and Katrina Kaif joined the industry without a publicist or management.

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, while Katrina Kaif’s first film was Boom, released in 2003.

She said, “When I started, I didn’t have a PR agent or manager. I did my own hair and makeup, I used to wear my own clothes. With myself, Katrina Kaif, we were the first few people, who had the mix of both, where we didn’t have it and then that culture started coming in and we adapted to that culture.”

Deepika added, “Whereas today, girls and boys completely prepared. They are told how to stand, how to sit, how to conduct themselves, what to say, what not to say, what to wear, what not to wear, how they should do their hair, how they should do their makeup and a part of me says ‘that’s incredible,’ we didn’t have any of that. We grew into it, we made our mistakes along the way, but a part of me also appreciates that because it gives you an opportunity to understand who you are.”