Did Nora Fatehi really delete her Instagram account? Find out

Nora Fatehi is a name who has made a name for herself because to her immaculate beauty, breathtaking dancing skills, and panache. The Street Dancer 3D actress has performed several breathtaking dance performances that have left us in awe of her abilities. However, Nora made headlines today for a different reason: her Instagram account was unexpectedly deleted. This came as a surprise to everyone because the actress had been uploading photos from her current Dubai holiday, which had garnered a lot of interest on social media.

Nora Fatehi’s Instagram, on the other hand, is temporarily offline, and her fans are unable to access her social media account. It’s worth noting that her most recent Instagram post featured her with a lion from her Dubai vacation. The starlet had posted a video of herself feeding a hungry lion. However, if you visit her official Instagram page now, you will be greeted with an error message that reads, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” It appears that Nora has deleted or deactivated her Instagram account, or that there is a technical error.

For the uninitiated, Nora had recently recovered from COVID 19, and it had been a difficult battle. “Hey folks, regrettably, I am now battling Covid…,” the actress posted in a message to her admirers. It has truly struck me hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now, under the supervision of a doctor. Please be cautious and wear your masks, since this virus is spreading quickly and can impact everyone differently! Unfortunately, I reacted negatively to it; this might happen to anyone, so please be cautious! At the time, all that important is that I am working on recovery. Nothing matters more than your health! Take precautions and be safe.”

