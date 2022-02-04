Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 06:39 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Did Nora Fatehi really delete her Instagram account? Find out

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 06:39 pm
Nora Fatehi

Did Nora Fatehi really delete her Instagram account? Find out

Nora Fatehi is a name who has made a name for herself because to her immaculate beauty, breathtaking dancing skills, and panache. The Street Dancer 3D actress has performed several breathtaking dance performances that have left us in awe of her abilities. However, Nora made headlines today for a different reason: her Instagram account was unexpectedly deleted. This came as a surprise to everyone because the actress had been uploading photos from her current Dubai holiday, which had garnered a lot of interest on social media.

Nora Fatehi’s Instagram, on the other hand, is temporarily offline, and her fans are unable to access her social media account. It’s worth noting that her most recent Instagram post featured her with a lion from her Dubai vacation. The starlet had posted a video of herself feeding a hungry lion. However, if you visit her official Instagram page now, you will be greeted with an error message that reads, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” It appears that Nora has deleted or deactivated her Instagram account, or that there is a technical error.

Nora Fatehi Instagram

For the uninitiated, Nora had recently recovered from COVID 19, and it had been a difficult battle. “Hey folks, regrettably, I am now battling Covid…,” the actress posted in a message to her admirers. It has truly struck me hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now, under the supervision of a doctor. Please be cautious and wear your masks, since this virus is spreading quickly and can impact everyone differently! Unfortunately, I reacted negatively to it; this might happen to anyone, so please be cautious! At the time, all that important is that I am working on recovery. Nothing matters more than your health! Take precautions and be safe.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

4 hours ago
Farhan Akhtar will be tying knot with the love of his life this month!

After the big fat wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, its...
7 hours ago
Watch: Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is out!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer is...
7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor is all set for her first project post-pregnancy

Actress Kareena Kapoor is one of the bankable artists in Bollywood and...
8 hours ago
Kiran Tabeir responded to the trend of 'Fizza & Shiza' from drama Judwaa

Fizza and Shiza, the twin sisters from drama Judwaa, have been trending on...
9 hours ago
Genelia & Riteish reveal the first look of their upcoming comedy thriller

The most beloved couple of Bollywood Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh had been...
18 hours ago
Nimra Khan lovely voice astounds fans, watch video

Pakistani actor Nimra Khan is undeniably a great performer who has acquired...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Michele Morrone
6 mins ago
Michele Morrone, from 365 Days, makes his Bollywood debut with Jacqueline Fernandez

According to Variety, Italian actor Michele Morrone of 365 Days fame is...
18 mins ago
PM Imran invites Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday invited the Chinese companies to invest...
Captain Bilal Khalil Shaheed
34 mins ago
Last Instagram post of Captain Bilal Khalil Shaheed has everyone in tears

Captain Dr. Bilal Khalil, who was martyred in an attack on forces...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
47 mins ago
Currency rate today: Euro, Pound, Saudi Riyal on 4th Feb, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 4th February 2022, Check updated...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600