Did you know that Queen Elizabeth owns the largest diamond in the world!

Queen Elizabeth II owns the largest diamond in the world! The Cullinan Diamond is the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered, weighing 3,106.75 carats (621.35 g) (21.9 ounces). It was discovered on January 26, 1905, at the Premier No.2 mine in Cullinan, South Africa.

It was named for the mine’s chairman, Thomas Cullinan. It was put up for sale in London in April 1905, but despite widespread interest, it remained unsold after two years.

Cullinan created stones of various shapes and sizes, the greatest of which is known as Cullinan I or the Great Star of Africa, and weighs 530.4 carats (106.08 g) (3.74 ounces) and is the world’s largest clear cut diamond. The stone is set in the crown of the Sovereign’s Sceptre with a Cross. Cullinan II, or the Second Star of Africa, is the second-largest, measuring 317.4 carats (63.48 g) and set in the Imperial State Crown.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne

Cullinan created stones of various shapes and sizes, the greatest of which is known as Cullinan I or the Great Star of Africa, and weighs 530.4 carats (106.08 g) (3.74 ounces) and is the world’s largest clear cut diamond. The stone is set in the crown of the Sovereign’s Sceptre with a Cross. Cullinan II, or the Second Star of Africa, is the second-largest, measuring 317.4 carats (63.48 g) and set in the Imperial State Crown.

Both are included in the Crown Jewels. Elizabeth II privately owns seven other big diamonds weighing a total of 208.29 carats (41.66 g), which she acquired from her grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1953. Minor brilliants and a set of unpolished bits are also in the Queen’s possession.

For the latest Entertainment News BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com